The Kabaal hosts Dapo Aderele

By Juliet Ebirim

It was all fun, dancing, and merriment as veteran hospitality, nightlife tycoon, and CEO of PTRlifestyle, Dapo Aderele, celebrated his birthday on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at The Kabaal, Awolowo, Ikoyi, Lagos in grand style with friends and family. •Dapo Akerele

Dapo’s birthday was a time for him to be grateful and the grand celebration was graced with celebrities including Bryan Okpara, Tarmar Awobutu, CandyDaddy, Jessica Ulo, Abby Charles, Efe Tommy, Mr. Play and the Martell Cognac team.

“The Fortress”, as the nightclub “Kabaal” is fondly called, was bedecked with balloons and covered in black & gold; which gave the club an exotic ambiance. Guests enjoyed great songs from the club’s DJ, live music from a musical band and a guest performance by Zlatan,one of Nigeria’s trending artists who performed his hit songs “Killin them” and “This Year”.

Dapo Aderele has etched his name on the marble for being one of the most bankable business minds in the nightlife business. His company, PTRlifestyle boasts of two wonderful spots, a Day-party Franchise and a record label.

