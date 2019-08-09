The end has come for Fulani demons that has no value for life – Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said that except his is not sent, the end has come for this evil system saying: ‘I am speaking as a Prophet, not as a pastor, like somebody walking on the street. This evil system that has no value for life, this wicked system – Fulani demons, In the name of Jesus, their end has come.’

Oyedepo speaking during Day 2 of the church’s Week of Spiritual Emphasis on Thursday, said, “Just last Sunday night for those of us who may have heard the news, one of our pastors was hacked down by Fulani herdsmen from Abuja to Kaduna.

“I want you to know, that it’s the last they will do (Amen) because I am going to lead you now to release curse of God upon his assailants and all their backers.

“Except I am not sent, their end has come. This evil system will crash. And I am speaking as a Prophet, not as a pastor, like somebody walking on the street. This evil system that has no value for life, this wicked system – Fulani demons, In the name of Jesus, their end has come.

”It is not by force that we live together, nobody has enough stake than me in this nation.

”Holy ghost release your curse on this wicked meh, they just crossed the red line.

“Cursed be these wicked men, cursed be their generations, cursed be their sponsors in the name of Jesus, Any authority or personality backing them their generation is cursed.

”In the name of Jesus whose I am and whom I serve, every gang up responsible for sponsoring these men, I curse your root forever. Everybody stand up and release the curse of God, the curse of the lord and the Curse of the Jesus upon these wicked men.

“Cursed be these Fulani herdsmen, cursed be their generations, cursed be their sponsors in the name of Jesus. In the name of Jesus Christ, we have cursed,” he added.