Tekno leaves Ubi Franklin’s Made Men Music Group

Aug. 9, 2019

Abuja, Aug. 9, 2019 (NAN) Ace singer and dancer, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known by his stage name, Tekno, has left Made Men Music Group (MMMG) after the expiration of his five-year contract.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ubi Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of MMMG stated this on his Instagram page, eulogising Tekno as a talented singer.

He wrote: “One of the successful growths of Made Men Music is as a direct result of your outstanding talents, your dedication and commitment to the label is priceless.

“Congratulations Tekno! This is a significant year for you as you celebrate an important part of your career.

“And as you reach this milestone with Made Men Records, it is with great pride that I say I appreciate your outstanding exemplary character.

“This message reflects my appreciation for your dedicated years of service and is a symbol of your personal and professional commitment and loyalty to the label.

“Outstanding talents like you are and always will be my greatest asset. I always believed in you.

“Please know that you are an important member of the Made Men Music Group for life and your abilities and contributions are an important part of our continued success.

“Thank you Tekno for all that you do and please accept my good wishes on your new career journey.”

NAN reports that Tekno came to limelight in 2013 when he signed a recording contract with MMMG and released singles like “Dance” and “Anything”.

