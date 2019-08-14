Tecno tasks device manufacturers on impacting Nigerians

By Juliet Umeh

Phone Manufacturer, Tecno has called on device makers to help impact the lives of Nigerians. The company said that Original Equipment Manufacrurers, OEMs should not just be about manufacturing devices but making a positive difference in the lives of the average Nigerian.

It made this call when the Nigerians who won trip to Egypt with football legend, Victor Ikpeba returned to Nigeria.

The winners which include: Bada Monsuru Abolore, Boluwaji Olukayode, Olaitan Ahmed Bola, and Otenaike Adedotun Andrew, prided Tecno as the brand that never relents on its mission to providing technologically advanced devices that meet the needs of its teeming customers, while also creating unforgettable experiences for its loyal fans.

According to Tecno, the winners witnessed the finals of the AFCON football match and enjoyed all the action, suspense and overall drama of the competition.

The company said: “They had the rare privilege of experiencing the sights, sounds and major tourist attractions of the ancient historical city of Cairo in Egypt.

“Some of the places they visited include the ancient Pyramids of Giza. Famous the world over, the Pyramids of Giza are the last surviving among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and are among the world’s greatest tourist attractions. They are reputed to have taken decades to build.

“At the museum, they learnt how to make paper the ancient Egyptian way, using papyrus. The travellers also got to discover and enjoy the aroma of the various ‘secret’ essential oils used in making popular international designer perfumes and colognes. It was a trip they will never forget.”

The winners extolled Tecno and joined in calling other OEMs to emulate such gestures.

Recently, the brand held its yearly TECNO Spark 3 Light Up Your Dream Project that empowers young dreamers with N1 million each to start and grow their businesses while creating employment for dozens of other young people.

It also held the yearly TECNO Children’s Day Initiative that is a way to give scholarships to Nigerian children from disadvantaged families.

With the gesture, Tecno said it has proven not just to be about manufacturing devices but also about making a difference in the lives of the average Nigerian.

