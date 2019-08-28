Tecno spices up BMW Autofest

By Henry Nworisa

Smartphone manufacturer, TECNO, has always said that it is not all about phone manufacturing, but also about putting its resources where people and other sectors of the economy will benefit from.

It expressed that last week when it sponsored the 2019 Edition of the BMW Autofest.

The event was attended by lovers of BMW and luxury cars in general and also displayed BMW super car and power bike models of different kinds.

The TECNO mascot, T-Boy and its stunning cheer leaders were also available to give guests at the event a chance to experience a variety of smartphones from the manufacturer.

There was visible excitement in the air as stunt men displayed their skills in a parade of classic and more recent BMW car and bike models.

Also, there was a prize giveaway, which further lighted up the event, in which one pleasantly surprised young lady emerged winner.

Vanguard