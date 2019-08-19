Taraba Killings: Police forensic experts perform autopsy of murdered IRT operatives

…Survivors/Wounded Policemen treated, discharged from Hospital.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police Forensic Specialists have carried out autopsy on four Police Officers and a civilian killed by soldiers of 93 battalion on the order of an Army Captain and confidant of millionaire kidnapping kingpin, Hamisu Wadume in Taraba state on August 6, 2019.

Recall that three operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Team (IRT) and a civilian driver attached to them, were killed while a wanted kidnap kingpin who was arrested was freed by the soldiers at Ibi town in Taraba state.

Though details of the autopsy are yet to be released, Vanguard gathered that Forensic experts were dispatched to Taraba state on the order of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu last weekend.

Sources disclosed that suspicion and questions which arose when it was discovered that some of the IRT operatives were fired at, at close range, as if to ensure the operatives were confirmed dead after the impact of the earlier volley of bullets from the soldiers, necessitated the autopsy.

A source said, “Even the video footage of the incident showed some of the operatives coming out of the bus after it somersaulted on impact, meaning that they were in agony, demobilized and fighting for their lives but not dead.

“So, what inspired the soldiers to still move close and rather than arresting them in that state, open fire on the operatives at close range?

“It is expected that the autopsy, based on the parts of the body hit, will further clear the air as to whether the killings were a deliberate a hit man’s job.

Meanwhile, four Police officers who were in the bus shot at by soldiers and who were later rushed to the hospital have been discharged, having received various treatments for injuries sustained.

Sources said the officers who had earlier been moved to an Abuja hospital following the seriousness of their injuries, survived and are in good physical and mental state of mind. The sources said the officers would soon be released to their families.

