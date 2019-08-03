Tallen’s nomination tears Plateau APC apart

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Mixed reactions have trailed the nomination of one time Minister of State, Science and Technology and former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Dame Pauline Tallen as minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Immediately her nomination was made public, a section of Plateau residents, mostly women from different groups went into celebration and sending congratulatory messages. Those who were opposed to the nomination were said to have made preparation to ferry some youths for a protest in Abuja.

Among those mentioned as sponsors for the proposed protest was the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Letep Dabang who was interested in being appointed a Minister. Dabang had since denounced the allegation saying he knew nothing about it. Dr. Jophia Gupar, a coordinator of a women group, (W4W, he4she) had raised an alarm saying, “Our attention has been drawn to a shameful plan by some individuals to hire our young people to come to Abuja to protest against the nomination of Dame Pauline Tallen as a ministerial nominee for Plateau State. What a shameful act, what a disgrace to Plateau state. Plateau is a state known for peace, love, unity and hospitality.

“I am sending this piece of information because people’s children are going to be used to cause unrest in Plateau state while their own children are secured somewhere. Please mothers arise and do something because this is our future, this is our state that holds Nigeria together. My heart bleeds with pains this morning”.

In a swift reaction, Mulak Wesley, the Personal Assistant to Dabang however said, “the attention of the Plateau State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Chief Letep Dabang has been drawn to a false and malicious online publication purportedly linking a faceless group and a so-called planned protest to his person. To the APC Chairman, this is the highest level of mischief aimed at tarnishing the image of the Party in the State and not only his person. For the avoidance of doubt the APC Chairman is one who absolutely believes in destiny as planned by God, as such a ministerial position cannot be what will draw him into enmity with any human talk more of a personality he has had a very cordial relationship with.”

