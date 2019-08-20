Breaking News
‘S*x scene on live TV: Alternative reality show coming soon’

Following reports of the Federal Government’s complain about indecent behaviour and live s*x on a TV show and talks about creating an alternative reality show, we have received media enquires requesting more information.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Kunmi Balogun, revealed that all is almost set for an alternative reality show that will be more mentality stimulating.

“The details of the talks about creating a mentally stimulating TV show, which will portray our culture and heritage will be revealed fully within the coming weeks, once most of the necessary groundwork is completed and a commencement date firmed up,” Balogun said in a statement.

 

