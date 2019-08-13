S’West’ll launch security outfit to tackle insecurity — Oyetola

…Says locals will make his cabinet

By Shina Abubakar

OSOBO—GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, disclosed that South-West governors would launch a security architecture that would combat insecurity in the region.

He said this while speaking with journalists at his country home in Iragbiji, Osun State.

He said governors from the region are working with several security operatives to ensure insecurity in the region is minimized.

He said the state is working assiduously to curb illegal mining and the environmental dangers the menace constitute to the residents of the host communities.

The governor also disclosed that his administration would not relent on improving the lives of the people in the state, promising to deliver on his campaign promises.

Responding to question regarding the composition of his cabinet, Oyetola said he chose from the best among local politicians, who will understand the needs of the people in the respective localities.

Oyetola said: “Governors in the Southwest are working on the security outfit and architecture that would further help in combating crime in the region and we are collaborating with all the security agencies to achieve our objectives. We will support them with logistics apart from the things we have acquired on our own to resolve the security situation in the state. This is part of the outcome of the security summit we held in Ibadan, Oyo State.”

On the formation of his cabinet, he said: “With regards to an inclusive government, I do not see it from the angle of including opposition members in my cabinet, but if they have ideas as to how the state should be governed, they can come forward with it.

“I ran on the manifesto of our party which is different from other party’s manifesto and my party would have a say on who gets to the list after which, we will work on the list and forward it to the House of Assembly.”

