By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Ondo State Police Command, yesterday, dispelled insinuations that security agencies in the state planned to sweep the rape case against soldiers under the carpet.

Some soldiers were alleged to have raped a 300 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko at a military checkpoint.

Spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, in a statement, said: “The Ondo State Police Command wishes to announce to the general public that the alleged rape case against a soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade Akure is currently under investigation.

“The command in synergy with our military counterparts will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served in this case.

“We, therefore, wish to inform Nigerians that there is no attempt whatsoever to sweep the case under the carpet as being insinuated by some people.”

Speaking on the Tuesday bank robbery in Iju, Akure North council area of the state, the Police spokesperson said that the timely intervention of police detectives foiled the robbery.

Joseph said: “The robbers who used dynamites to force their way into the bank succumbed to the superior firepower of our men by escaping into the bush with some of them suffering bullet wounds.

“Our men are on the trail of the suspects who were forced to abandon the two vehicles they came with.”

