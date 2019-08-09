Student’s rape by soldiers causes outrage in Ondo

Student

•Victim’s family under pressure to drop charges

•We’ll try suspect if found guilty —Army Commander

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—RAPE cases involving minors and the recent rape of a 300 level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, AAUA, in the state by soldiers had infuriated Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State governor and many other concerned people in the state.

The student, who is of the Department of Religious and African Studies of the institution, was raped by suspected soldiers at a checkpoint in Ikare Akoko, in Akoko North-East council area of the state last Wednesday while returning from campus.

The one million protest march was scheduled for Thursday, August 8 according to the statement issued by the office of the wife of the governor.

In fact, a protest was organised by Mrs Akeredolu register her displeasure over the menace.

Protest against rape halted

Reliable sources confided in Vanguard that pressure from Army authorities swayed the mind of the wife of the governor to jettison the march.

She was said to have been prevailed upon not to further embarrass the military by adorning its uniform to lead a one million march against rape after some soldiers are under probe for same atrocity in the state.

A statement issued earlier in the week announcing the one million march stated that the “Wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu will on Thursday, 8th August, 2019, stage a walk against rape in army uniform tagged: 1 Million-Woman Protest March, in protest against the alleged rape committed by an army officer in Ondo State.

“The walk is to take off from NEPA roundabout car park at 7 am, with series of messages and campaigns against rape in the State, it will route through Shoprite to Federal Secretariat and to the CP’s office at the police headquarters where it would terminate.”

Wife of the governor had hitherto received commendation for a similar walk against rape across the state last month after two girls, ages 6 and 7 who were defiled in Irele and Owo areas of the state

Anyanwu-Akeredolu during the walk had called for a stiffer penalty for the perpetrators of such act, saying it is high time an end is put to it in Ondo state and by extension the country.

The protest, tagged: One million Woman Protest March Against Rape in Army Uniform has, however, been halted and led tongues wagging.

A statement issued suspending the march by the Chief Press Secretary to the wife of the governor, Miss Tobiloba Fademi said: “As part of her strategic moves to ensure amicable resolution of conflicts, adherence to the rule of law and protection of the dignity of Girl-Child and womanhood in Ondo State, the Wife Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has suspended her proposed protest against Rape in Ondo State, earlier scheduled for Thursday, 8th August, 2019.”

However, reports from the family of the rape victim indicated that pressures were mounted on them to drop the matter and allow for an amicable settlement.

But the family remains adamant, hence, the said delay by the military to hand over the suspect to the police for prosecution.

Also, the hospital in Ikare Akoko where the medical test was conducted kept mum on its findings after over a week.

Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the AAUA authorities, ASUU and the students union of the institution insisted that the suspect be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Governor Akeredolu, who described the offence as callous, mindless and heart aching said “The full weight of the law must be tested in this particular case to serve as a deterrent to others who seek to undesirably, take advantage of the unprotected.”

On its part, the Acting Registrar of the institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa said: “The University, while commending the swift action taken so far by the Brigade Commander on this inhuman and brazen assault on a defenceless and innocent student, calls on the authorities of the Nigerian Army to deal decisively with the perpetrator(s) of the act against humanity.”

We’ll try suspects if found guilty—Army Commander

Meanwhile, the Military authorities said it was yet to conclude investigation on the alleged rape by soldiers at the military checkpoint between Akungba Akoko and Ikare Akoko area of the state over a week ago.

The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier-General Zakari Abubakar said that those involved are in the army detention while they await the medical report from the police which was important in the ongoing investigation.

Abubakar said: “In spite of all odds, I will want a proper investigation conducted on this issue due to the gravity of the matter. We have gone down to the location, conducted investigations and even went as far as inviting the family of the lady for questioning and we have heard their own side of the story.

“Justice would be served, as we await the medical report from the police. We will try him and if we found him guilty, we will remove his uniform and hand him over to the police.”

Ondo Police speaks

Spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph said the authority was waiting to receive the suspect from their sister agency.

Joseph said that the military “was putting everything necessary in place before handing the suspect over to the appropriate authority, constitutionally empowered to prosecute such a crime committed by any officer of the law.”

