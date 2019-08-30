Steps for lifetime wellness (3)

By Sola Ogundipe

Adequate sleep tops the list of health care tips for children. Sleep requirements vary, depending on their age. Encourage your child to have regular sleep schedules – going to bed at the same time and waking up at the same time every day.

Let your child realise that energy to perform daily activities is from food. If your child dislikes a particular food item, list out its benefits. Reward wise food choices and provide healthy alternatives to junk food.

Is your child underweight or obese? A balanced diet consisting of essential nutrients will address these issues. Avoid junk food, draw up a diet chart and ensure that your child has enough physical activity.

Teach your child the importance of forming healthy habits – brushing the teeth twice a day, rinsing the mouth after eating and washing hands before eating, after playing outside and after using the washroom.

Teach how to cough and sneeze, and blow the nose using tissues in such a manner that the child does not pass on infections to others.

It is frustrating to tackle their child’s allergies. Identify the triggers or allergens and keep the home environment free of them.

If your child has been diagnosed with a specific health condition, you should first educate yourself on the condition. Help the child to follow the dos and don’ts strictly by making necessary lifestyle adjustments. Keep a sufficient stock of prescribed medicines handy.

When your child falls ill, avoid sending the child to school. Follow the doctor’s advice in giving medicines and diet. Do not feed the child forcibly nor starve him or her. Learn to identify symptoms correctly and convey them to the paediatrician.

