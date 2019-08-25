Sponsored attacks against Omo- Agege will fail – Isoko Leaders

By Henry Umoru

ALL Progressives Party, APC ward leaders from Isoko North and South in Delta State have warned that all alleged sponsored attacks against the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege and the leadership of the party in the state will surely fail.

The APC ward leaders have also warned that some individuals sponsoring incitements towards causing frictions between Isoko and Urhobo people and demeaning political leaders must stop what they described as their anti-people agenda or get prepared to face populist wrath.

At their emergency meeting in Oleh, Delta State at the weekend, the ward leaders declared a vote of confidence on Senator Omo-Agege and the Delta state APC chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, stressing that the popularity of the two political leaders can transform more lives at the grassroots.

In a communique signed by Deacon (Engr) Irorobona Ozomaro on behalf of APC ward leaders stressed that the vested interests’ magnification of Isoko/Urhobo differences is extremely harmful to the Isoko political interest and the progress of Delta state, they particularly expressed anger over undue allegations being made against Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the state’s APC chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue over the filling of the vacant position of Managing Director at Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Questioning the motive of those who seem bent on truncating the peace and good neighbourliness that have long existed between Isokos and Urhobo people, the ward leaders threatened to descend on anyone found working for feudal lords seeking destabilization and disunity within the party in Delta state.

A statement signed by the Secretary for the Isoko Political Ward Leaders Forum, Dcn. Engr. Irorobona Ozomaro Secretary, read in part: “The leaders thereafter passed a vote of explicit confidence on the duo of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chairman APC Delta State, Prophet Jones Ode Erue because they are satisfied with their leadership posture and believe, they will be able to give the Isoko people a sense of belonging in the area of Federal Government appointments befitting for the Isoko people.

“The leaders also frowned at the height of disrespect to constituted authorities by those behind this public shame who ought to rally around the State Chairman of the APC who doubles as the Isoko APC political leader to negotiate the best political outcome for Isoko people but rather, choose to publicly ridicule the very leader who ought to be protected by every right-thinking Isoko son and daughter.”

According to the APC ward leaders, while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the state chairman APC Delta State, Prophet Jones Erue are jointly working hard to reposition Isokos politically towards being at par with other ethnic groups in Delta State in terms of federal appointments, few unpopular individuals who once led futile bids against them are desperately seeking to recruit anarchists to join them in a needless battle that can only yield negative dividends for Delta state and the Niger Delta.

