Sowore: These kidnappings in the guise of arrests stands condemned – Atiku

1:12 pm

Former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of Omoyele Sowere the presidential candidate African Action Congress (AAC)

Omoyele Sowore was arrested on Saturday’s morning at his residence in Lagos.

Atiku reacting to the arrest tweeted: ‘Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy. These kidnappings in the guise of arrests stands condemned. -AA’

