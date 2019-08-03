Former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of Omoyele Sowere the presidential candidate African Action Congress (AAC)

Omoyele Sowore was arrested on Saturday’s morning at his residence in Lagos.

Atiku reacting to the arrest tweeted: ‘Freedom of speech is not only constitutionally guaranteed, it is the substructure of our democracy. These kidnappings in the guise of arrests stands condemned. -AA’

This is the opportunity for Nigerians to speak in one voice, if we miss this chance i don’t think we will get it in another 200years. Nigerians, think! #RevolutionNow #FreeSowore pic.twitter.com/mcacX69yHU — Lawrence Evra Okoro (@LawrenceokoroNg) August 3, 2019

Does Buhari think Sowore is not aware the arrest would happen. If not he would have slept in a more secure place. This is a trap and I’m happy Buhari fell into it cluelessly. Buhari finally used his cluelessness to activate #RevolutionNow protest.#FreeSowore #FreeSoworeNow pic.twitter.com/OuHDKX9I1y — Ayemojubar 🇳🇬 (@ayemojubar) August 3, 2019

@MBuhari‘s Administration has energy to arrest protesters and those who tried their best to fight for justice, no energy to arrest killer herdsmen, no energy to arrest corrupt APC members, no energy to restructure Nigeria.#FreeSowore #FreeDadiyata #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/PhLDT2xD3E — JOHNTEEY 🇳🇬 ❁ (@johnteey) August 3, 2019

The arrest of @YeleSowore will be another reason for me to join the #RevolutionNow. #FreeSowore pic.twitter.com/su8F1MZt3f — Ifamobarin Lanre (@ifamobarin) August 3, 2019

Fulani tyranny & primitive dictatorship will never win this war against the massed ranks of oppressed people in Nigeria. Suppressing the right to protest in a so-called democracy will only hasten the collapse of that ZOO.#FreeSowore & allow the #RevolutionNow right to protest. pic.twitter.com/ZzjrSWosY7 — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) August 3, 2019