Former Presidential aspirant, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has said that the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together, PACT, was the real revolution the country needed and not any other form of revolution as envisaged by anybody anywhere in the country. He said PACT was a convergence of fresh, young and new breed leaders joining the political race to free Nigerians from the long grip of ‘gerontocracy.

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement was reacting to the arrest by the Department of States Services, DSS, of Omoyele Sowore, the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general elections.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS for planning to stage a massive protest tagged #RevolutionNow,’on August 6. The planned protest, which was aimed at criticising the government, was viewed as a felony by the Nigerian police hence, Sowore was arrested.

But, reacting to the planned ‘revolution’ protest for which Sowore was arrested, Dr. Ikubese quickly put into proper perspectives, what kind of ‘revolution’ the country needs which, according to him, PACT had come to offer.

According to him, while many new breed of leaders, especially those who broke away from PACT, may not have taken the proper revolutionary approach towards unlocking the needed growth for Nigeria, Nigeria has a better choice in new breeds under PACT to take them to the next level of economic growth and general development.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to release Sowore, Dr. Ikubese reminded that “A New Nigeria is possible” because “We fit make Nigeria work, if we put Self behind and put National Interest in front.”

He said that “Freedom is not a hundred metres dash” but “a long distance marathon that requires tact, wisdom, selflessness, sincerity and doggedness.”

According to him, “A few hours ago, I received the news of the arrest of Omoyele Sowore over his proposed August 5th “day of rage” revolution with mixed feelings.

There’s no doubt that Nigeria, as a nation, is in dire need of a revolution to move it to the Next Level!

The manner of the execution of the revolution is where some of us however differ.

I was the first New Breed young Nigerian to declare to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 24th July 2017, even before the passage of the not-too-young-to-run bill.

In my declaration speech, I called on young Nigerians everywhere to rise up, get politically involved and run for elective offices as to rescue our nation from the clutches of the recycled Old Brigades and place it on the pedestal of recovery and growth.

I was overwhelmed with joy, when in response to my humble call, many young New Breed Nigerians rose up to run for political offices!

Seeing that we all have the same goal and only one can be President, I reached out to other New Breed Presidential Aspirants on the need to come together under a united front to present one Consensus Candidate to Nigerians, many of who desperately wanted a change from the status quo.

On Tuesday 31st July 2018, fifteen New Breed Presidential Aspirants met at Chelsea Hotel Abuja and formed the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT), with the sole objective of presenting a New Breed Consensus Candidate to Nigerians for the 2019 Presidential Election.

That move was the REAL REVOLUTION!

Nigerians from all works of life, within and in the Diaspora looked forward to us coming up with a Consensus Candidate, while the rest of us would step down and queue behind the emergent Torch Bearer.

Unfortunately, some New Breed Presidential Aspirants tactfully walked away from the arrangement under different guises, because they reckoned that the arrangement may not throw them up as the Consensus Candidate as they wanted their names on the ballot paper at all cost!

They not only walked away, but discredited PACT in their subsequent pronouncements in the media.

Only very few of us respected the terms of PACT, dropped our aspirations and queued behind the emergent Consensus Candidate

The election has come and gone. The rest is now history. The New Breeds had a very poor showing because everyone wanted to be President.

Those who walked away from PACT, cannot genuinely lead a selfless revolution, for PACT was the epitome of selflessness!

Besides, for a revolution to achieve its expected goal, like minds must congregate to work out the modalities. A revolution that produces the desired result does not have to be hinged on one man, may not even be announced at the roof top, except the aim is to score ego points and make a Hero of a man’s efforts.

In the light of the current developments however, in the spirit of comradeship and for the purpose of maintaining peace in our fragile system with its many security challenges, I’ll like to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Department of State Services to release Omoyele Sowore.

Freedom is not a hundred metres dash. It’s a long distance marathon that requires tact, wisdom, selflessness, sincerity and doggedness.

We fit make Nigeria work, if we put Self behind and put National Interest in front.

A New Nigeria is possible

Together we can

#YesWeFit.”

Vanguard