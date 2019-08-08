Sowore: Gbagi advises FG to tread cautiously

By Emma Amaize

FORMER Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to march guardedly on the Convener of RevolutionNow, Mr Omoyele Sowore, warning that anything contrary to Constitution would open the floodgate of abuse and suppression, which is not good for the nation’s democracy.

The criminology and lawyer, who spoke to Vanguard at Warri, Delta State, said: “The circumstances of this matter is volatile and as such the government must tread very carefully as any step contrary to the intendment of the constitution will open a floodgate of abuse, suppression and this is not good for a nascent democracy such as ours.”

His words, “First, it is pertinent to emphasize that by virtue of Section 1(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and the decision of the Supreme Court in MARWA & ORS V. NYAKO & ORS (2012) SC, the Constitution is supreme and as such, the fundamental human rights of a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is absolute to such extent allowed by the same Constitution.”

“More particularly, the Constitution under Section 39(1) guarantees the right to Freedom of expression.

However, in this case and circumstances, our focal point of enquiry should be: What are the utterances of Omoyele Sowore? What are his conducts? Does 1 & 2 above constitute security threats to the corporate existence of Nigeria?

“Given the circumstances under review, you cannot, on the basis of your rights, call for the supplanting of a democratically elected government save for plebiscite, periodic elections or by a process of impeachment duly initiated and perfected by 1/3 majority of the National Assembly.

“On the heels of the above, one must refrain from making inflammatory, mutinous or treasonous statements, however, how beautifully worded.

“Similarly, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has held in Asari Dokubo v. F.R.N that National Security far supersedes the right of anyone individual,” he said.

