Skirmishes break out between two communities in C’ River

By Emma Una

CALABAR—THE perennial inter -communal conflict between the neighbouring communities of Ebom and Usumutong in Abi Local Government Area in Cross River State broke out again, weekend.

Reports from the area said the Ebom people allegedly attacked the Usumutong community on Friday and Saturday but were repelled by a team of soldiers stationed in the area.

The Clan Head of Usumutong, Chief Stephen Eremi told Vanguard that a motorbike rider from his community with his passenger were abducted by Ebom youths but the rider managed to escape but the lady was taken away by their attackers.

“The young man came to report what happened and we immediately contacted the Divisional Police Officer for Abi police division and the captain of the military team in the area. The whereabouts of the woman is not known as I talk to you now,” Eremi said.

He said not satisfied with the attack on the motorbike rider, their Ebom neighbours again launched an attack on the two fronts against Usumutong but were repelled by soldiers.

“They launched an attack on us in two fronts on Friday and Saturday. You cannot count the number of times our brothers have attacked us. That is why we have been calling on government to do more to save us from the hands of these people.”

Meanwhile, the Clan Head of Ebom, Eval Ejar denied the involvement of his community in the alleged attack on the Usumuong community.

Captain Akimsole, the army officer incharge of troops stationed in the area said normalcy had been restored but refused to give further details because “ You know I am not authorised to speak to the press.”

The DPO could not be reached on phone as his lines were switched off while Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Cross River Police Command said she was yet to be briefed on development in the area.

