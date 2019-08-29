Six young artists flex musles at Sylverscreenarts’ Expo

By Japhet Davidson

FOR three days, all roads will lead to Radisson blu hotel Ikeja for a unique art exhibition tagged Expo, a group exhibition by six contemporary artist put together by Sylverscreenarts,an Ikeja based artist.

The group exhibition which will feature the works of six contemporary artists will open on the 29th of August and run till September 1st at Radisson blu hotel Ikeja Lagos.

The exhibiting artists are: Amazing Ekeh, Doris Komla, Toju Clarke, Akpoo Mncohol, Justice Nkpee and Koke Xavier.

The exhibition which will feature magnificent works of six artists, three males and three females will enable art lovers experience Art, poetry, installation, sculpture and the use of modern technology in another special way. Apart from the works to be displayed,one special attraction of the exhibition is that it will be a competition between the three male artists and their three female counterparts. How will the females battle with the males, all these will be answered during the three day show.

According to the curator and Director of Sylverscreenarts, Sylvester Aguddah “the exhibition is part of our mission at sylverscreenarts to promote creative minds and showcase their works to the world. AFRICA has got a lot of hidden talents. So it gives us great joy to share with the world these young talents.

“Each of these young Artists have developed their skills over the years. Their mediums and styles are unique, each telling a story, the “today African stories”.

“We are proud to share with you works of theses amazing Artist and I am sure your visit will be worth the time. I commend and thank our sponsors Radisson blu hotel Ikeja Lagos for their continuous love and support for creativity,” he added.