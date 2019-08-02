Hair loss is one of the most common human problems but you can grow it. Everyone loses 100 hair strands daily.

(grow it)

It is a natural phenomenon but there are simple solutions to help reduce or deal with the loss.

Regularly wash your hair with mild shampoo. You may take vitamin supplements. Your diet also matters. Eating lean meats, fish or other proteins promotes its health and in turn helps curb the loss.

Massage your scalp daily with essential oils to help your hair follicles remain active.

Avoid brushing wet hair. Brush it when dry because wet hair breaks easily. You can comb wet hair using a very wide-toothed comb. Avoid brushing or combing too frequently. Use your fingers to undo tangles, rather than using a comb or brush.

Rub garlic juice, onion juice or ginger juice on your scalp, leave it overnight and wash it out in the morning. Do this regularly for a week.

Avoid rubbing it dry with a towel. Rather, let it dry naturally.

If you are experiencing any loss, reduce your alcohol intake and avoid smoking. Make time for physical activity every day to balance hormonal levels, reducing stress levels.

Avoid constant heating and drying of your hair and keep your head sweat free. Using shampoos that contains aloe vera can keep the head cool and prevent dandruff.

Take care of your health. Health problems are harbingers of hair loss. Treat chronic illnesses, high fevers and infections properly to ensure healthy one.

Certain medications may cause the loss. Consult a doctor for more enlightenment.