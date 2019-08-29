Silver Fox partners Iru LCDA to ease gridlock

Following the launch of its N2billion world-class entertainment hub earlier in the year, exotic lifestyle provider, Silver Fox, has gone a step further to show its concern for the betterment of society.

As part of a conscious effort to give back to its community, the brand has partnered with the Iru-Victoria Island LCDA of Eti-Osa Local Government to provide premium parking space on Akinogun street in Victoria Island, where the Silver Fox hub is also situated.

Speaking to E-Daily on the development, Big Slim, the Founder, Silver Fox, said: “Silver Fox is as passionate about society as it is of entertainment. Finding good parking spaces in Lagos is a hassle and it adds to the heavy gridlock during the day, so we thought up a way to make it better, starting from our immediate surrounding. We have now partnered with the Local government of the area to make that happen, a premium parking initiative.”

Speaking at the launch of the project, Hon. (Princess) Rasheedat Abiodun Adu, Chairman Iru-Victoria Island LCDA said: “I am a woman of substance and a woman of vision. I know what I want for the LCDA and good things are coming out of it. This is a great development, one of many to come.”

Silver Fox Media Representative, Lawal D. Lateef, a.k.a Latchenko, added: “Being a premium brand, Silver Fox tends to consciously associate itself with premium ideas and the premium lifestyle in general. This is our way of giving back to our immediate community, by helping to ease up the traffic situation in the area.”

