Breaking News
Translate

Should I dump this absent boyfriend?

On 7:50 amIn News, Relationshipsby

boyfriend

Dear Bunmi,

There’s no longer communication from my current boyfriend. Some weeks I don’t even hear from him let alone see him. I want to end it but we’ve been together so long— nine years — that I don’t know where to start and don’t want to upset him.

I need to get rid of his best friend!(Opens in a new browser tab)

request, boyfriend?, He, I, boyfriend
Love

Zainab, by e-mail.

Dear Zainab,

Just do it. The longer you leave it the worst it will be. Sit him down, explain why you’re doing it and how you want more from the relationship.

Drug trafficking saga: Zainab, Ibrahim get N3m each from Ganduje(Opens in a new browser tab)

He may ask questions and get upset, but stay calm and resolute, when you bring it all out in the open, there is a chance he will have been feeling the same as you. So don’t get too offended if that’s the case!

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.