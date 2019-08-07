Should I dump this absent boyfriend?

boyfriend
Dear Bunmi,
There’s no longer communication from my current boyfriend. Some weeks I don’t even hear from him let alone see him. I want to end it but we’ve been together so long— nine years — that I don’t know where to start and don’t want to upset him.
Zainab, by e-mail.
Dear Zainab,
Just do it. The longer you leave it the worst it will be. Sit him down, explain why you’re doing it and how you want more from the relationship.
He may ask questions and get upset, but stay calm and resolute, when you bring it all out in the open, there is a chance he will have been feeling the same as you. So don’t get too offended if that’s the case!