Shade Okoya’s rising profile

By Juliet Ebirim

Chief Mrs. Folasade Okoya has been at the helm of affairs at the Eleganza Group, where she is using her entrepreneurial drive to strengthen the goodwill of the organization and its corporate positioning in Nigeria.

At a time when the manufacturing sector has been dominated by men because it was considered to be too challenging for women, she used her entrepreneurial prowess to show the relevance of women in the sector.

In July 2019, the Chief Executive Officer of the manufacturing giant, Folashade Okoya, who heads the affairs of the company over the past decade with her husband, Chief Razak Okoya published an oped titled ‘Nigeria’s Manufacturing Power Couple on the Future of Manufacturing in Nigeria.’

With Eleganza Group currently employing about 5000 people across Nigeria, the company is rising to new heights and strengthening its position as a leading indigenous brand, as well as one of the benchmark manufacturing companies in Nigeria.

Folashade Okoya and her husband are industrialists who have contributed greatly to this quota by transforming a small trading company into one of the largest conglomerates and indigenous manufacturers of household products in Nigeria.

Vanguard