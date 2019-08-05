SGF Mustapha chairs C’ttee on Intergovernmental Affairs

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has assumed chairmanship of the Permanent standing Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Mustapha who made the announcement Monday in Abuja when he inaugurated the committee recalled how it had existed under the defunct Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

However, following the scrapping of the Ministry at the inception of the Buhari Administration in 2015, two Departments of the Ministry, namely, Special Duties as well as States and Local Governments Affairs were transferred to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and thus the Committee became dormant.

“While the SGF/SSGs Forum examines Federal and State Governments operations within the context of our Federal system of Government, the InterGovernmental Affairs Committee provides avenue for regular interface by all tiers of Government.’ Mustapha said

‘They evaluate, share ideas and experiences on specific policies, programmes, projects and activities of the 3-tiers of Government with a view to creating the much needed coordination and synergy in our collective desire to actualize our goals of improving the quality of service delivery to our people. We therefore considered it appropriate to resuscitate and reestablish the Committee to serve this critical role in the coordination and implementation of our national policies and programmes”, said Mustapha.

ln reconstituting the Committee, the SGF Mustapha said government deemed it necessary to expand the scope of the membership by bringing all relevant MDAs that have direct bearing on activities of the States and Local Governments.

“We also brought in Secretaries to the State Governments, one each from all the six Geopolitical Zones, the Director-General of Governors’ Forum and the Secretary-General of ALGON to create a broad-based platform for decision making and implementation by the Committee. it is therefore my privilege to inaugurate the Permanent Standing”, he said.

Among members of the committee are the Permanent Secretary (PEAO-OSGF), Permanent Secretary (Special Duties-OSGF). Permanent Secretary (Fed. Min. of Justice), Permanent Secretary (Fed. Min. of Finance), Permanent Secretary (Budget & Planning), Permanent Secretary (Fed. Min. of Health) and a host of others.

The Committee is to serve as the coordinating link in the activities of the 3-tiers of Government In the fulfillment of their statutory obligations, and to remove all areas of frictions in the operation of the 3-tiers of Government.

Vanguard