Seyi law digs deep into black history

…Gordons, Adekunle Gold, Simi, MI, Small Doctor others set for epic show

By Olayinka Ajayi

Comical Seyi law has concluded plans to take on Lagos for this year’s edition of Fast & Funny on Sunday, August 11 at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking in Lagos, the ace comedian said: “We want to flip up the funny side of black history; this year, we will dig deep with spontaneous, historic and very realistic comedy. So you get to laugh, dance, party all night, and at the end of the day go home a little more knowledgeable about your history than you came.

“Humorist, Gordons, would lead the comic acts and would be joined by Dan D’Humorous, Chuks D General, Aproko, Destalker, Jacinta, Princewill, Whalemouth among others.

”Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, are providing music for the night. Also on the music bill are Port Harcourt’ dearest, Duncan Mighty, Africa’s rapper number one, MI; Small Doctor of Nigeria’s ghetto; Small boy-turned big man, Reekado Banks; rave-of-the-moment, Soft, and so many more. ”

This Blacker-Than-Ever edition of Seyi laws Fast and Funny is sponsored by Premiere Lotto, Baba Ijebu.ng, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRs), Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS). International brands supporting the show are Coca-Cola, Huawei, and Remy Martin Cognac.

