Seven persons were kidnapped in Kaduna in the early hours of Friday by armed men in military uniforms in the high brow Malali of the state.

The incidence, which was confirmed by the state police command, is coming at a time that the state government has intensified efforts to make the state more secure.

State police public relations office, Yakubu Sabo who confirmed the incidence said two of the kidnapped victims were rescued while more than N600 thousand was recovered from one of the vehicles or the kidnappers.

A statement by the police stated that “on 23/08/19 at about 2300hrs, DPO Malali reported that he received a distress call that, Armed Men in military uniform blocked an access road to Baba Tunde Fashola Housing Estate Danbushiya Village at the outskirt of Kaduna and intercepted a Honda Accord Reg. No. LND 753 AL and five (5) other vehicles and kidnapped seven persons. Patrol teams within the Metropolis led By the DPO were quickly mobilised to the scene of the incident but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victims.

“However, due to pressurised patrols within the general area, two of the victims were later found being released by the hoodlums. The two released victims alongside the vehicles were recovered to the Police station.

“Upon search, the sum of ten thousand ($10,000) US Dollars and six hundred and forty-seven thousand Naira (#647,300) were recovered in one of the Vehicles respectively.

“Meanwhile, combined teams of Policemen Anti Kidnapping Unit and Vigilante were later dispatched to the scene for Search Operation with a view to arrest the perpetrators and rescue the remaining five victims. The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for Technical Support in tracking the hoodlums.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali A. Janga psc has assured the good people of Kaduna State that, the last night incident will not deter the Command from its collective determination in the recent war against criminals and therefore calls for continued support by all well-meaning citizens of the State,” he said.

