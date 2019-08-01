Senate committees: Igbo group hails Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s appointment. the leading Igbo socio-cultural group, Igbo Bu Igbo (IBI), hailed the emergence of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, as Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream).

The group described it as “a perfect fit for the nation considering the fact that the oil magnate whose wealth of experience as a leading player in the nation’s petroleum sector over the years stands him in a vantage stead to greatly improve that critical sector of the nation’s economy.”

The Group stated this in a statement signed by its Chancellor and Publicity Secretary, Dr. Law Mefor and Sir Jude Ndukwe, respectively.

IBI, also said that, “We rejoice with him, not only because he is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of our socio-cultural group, Igbo Bu Igbo, but also because he has shown uncommon commitment to the Nigerian cause as a nationalist through several patriotic acts that have stood him out from among many.”

“We have no doubt in our mind that he will serve meritoriously to the satisfaction of Nigerians.”

“We also want to thank the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the entire leadership of the Red Chamber, for appointing a man of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s experience into the leadership of its committee on Petroleum (Upstream). It is, indeed, a sign that the Senate is determined to get the nation’s Petroleum sector right,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard