Security operatives stop #RevolutionNow protest in Osun

Armed police and operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, on Monday, stopped members of #RevolutionNow group from protesting in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, led by one Olawale Adebayo, had arrived the popular Olaiya Junction to address newsmen on the reason for the protest.

The protesters who had mobilised no fewer than 30 persons were halted by the DSS and police personnel who arrived the scene.

The operatives asked the protesters to disperse but were rebuffed by a group of youths numbering no fewer than 30 and decked in orange berets and handkerchiefs.

The youths stood their ground and sang protest songs.

NAN reports that at this point, the security team threw tear gas at the crowd which eventually dispersed them. (NAN)

