Security operatives block pro-Sowore demonstrators in Abuja

A combined team of soldiers, policemen and other security operatives, yesterday, in Abuja, prevented supporters of the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyole Sowore, from staging a street demonstration to call for his release.

The activists had massed around the popular Unity Fountain, the usual take-off point of demonstrations in Abuja.

However, the heavy security presence did not allow them to march on the Three-Arms Zone, as is the tradition of demonstrators who want to be heard at the seat of power.

Notwithstanding, the Leader of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, addressed Sowore’ supporters.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the #RevolutionNow convener from what he described as “illegal detention.”

According to Adeyanju, Sowore did not breach any law calling for demonstrations against bad governance in the country and that it was his fundamental human right to do so.

He said the demonstrators were not afraid of arrests, insisting: “The deployment of all the security agents in the North East to Abuja will not stop us from demanding Sowore’s release from custody.”

He said that the security agencies should be prepared for more demonstrations in the days ahead as those calling for good governance in the country would not give up until their goal was achieved.

