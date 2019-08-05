Breaking News
Security: Gov. Ugwuanyi sends anti-kidnapping bill to state assembly

…To employ 1,700 forest guards, overhaul, review Neighborhood Watch structure and law

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Monday rose from a crucial meeting with Vigilante/Nieghbourhood Watch groups in the 17 local government areas of the state and took decisive decisions towards strengthening the security of the state.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, shortly after the meeting, stated that the state government upon reviewing the security situation in the state, resolved to send an Anti-kidnapping Bill to the state assembly as an Executive Bill, to ensure maximum security.

According the statement, the state government also resolved to immediately overhaul the Vigilante/ Neighbourhood Watch structure in the state for optimized service delivery, adding that the Enugu State Neigbourhood Watch Law 2016 will equally be reviewed.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration further resolved to employ 1,700 Forest Guards within 30 days, comprising 100 persons per Local Government Area, in compliance with the recent decision of the South East Governors Forum on Community Policing.

It informed interested applicants with passion for service to submit their application at the office of the Security Chief of the Department of State Services (DSS) in their respective local government areas of origin for necessary action.

The state government also approved the payment of stipends to 5,200 Vigilante/Neighbourhood Watch personnel comprising 20 persons per ward in the state, reassuring its commitment to the peace and security of lives and property.

