Security experts call for collective efforts to curb corruption, insecurity

Some security experts on Thursday suggested collective efforts in fighting corruption and insecurity in the country.

The stakeholders gave the suggestion at a one-day conference organised by Scroll Report, an online general interest publication.

The theme of the conference is: “Fighting Corruption and Insecurity: The Way Forward’’.

Mr Waheed Shittu, a lawyer and an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), noted that insecurity and corruption should be collectively tackled.

Shittu, who was the Keynote Speaker, said that information sharing and investigation were vital in fighting corruption and insecurity.

According to him, fighting insecurity is a collective effort and not the responsibility of government alone.

“We should help to reduce opportunities that give rise to corruption,’’ he said.

A former Commissioner of Police, Frank Oditah, said that the family which is the unit of society had a role to play.

“The fight against corruption and insecurity should start with the family. The ills and evils of corruption should be condemned in totality by all,’’ he said.

A former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said that civil societies and the media must serve selflessly to fight corruption.

Owoseni said that everyone should be involved in the fight against corruption and insecurity.

“The media has the power to change things. The media and civil societies should drive the changes we want in the country with selflessness, passion and loyalty.

“We must know that we have a country we call our own and to fight insecurity, is driven by passion and selflessness, ” he said.

Reports have it that the Scroll Report is published by Janet Mba-Afolabi, a CNN Award-Winning Journalist and a Public Affairs Analyst.

Vanguard