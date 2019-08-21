The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised its members seeking the party’s nod to contest the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections against relying on the party’s leaders for the ticket.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja, at the presentation of clearance certificates to the aspirants.

“Work on the delegates; don’t rely on any party leader. Even members of the National Working Committee (NWC), cannot help you,” he said.



He assured the aspirants of level playing ground, adding that the party had no preferred aspirant.

Also read:

“Go and work on the delegates. They are the ones that will elect you as a candidate; no one else, not even members of the NWC, can help you. “All I can assure you is that we are going to conduct free, fair and transparent primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa States,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that certificates were issued to the cleared aspirants from the two states.

Among them were former Governor of Kogi, Idris Wada, Sen. Dino Melaye, Abubakar Ibrahim, a son of former Governor Ibrahim Idris, and 10 others.

Those cleared for Bayelsa included the deputy governor, John Jona; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kemela Okara, former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe.

Also on the Bayelsa list were Ambassador Godknows, Sen. Douye Diri, and 16 others.