Sc & Tech ministry will adopt new budget circle – Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu has promised that the 2020 budget of the Ministry would be ready by September in line with Presidential directives to return the budget to January-December fiscal year meeting.

Dr Onu disclosed this during his welcome address with the staff of the Ministry in Abuja.

Onu also said that the new policy framework in the Ministry would be in line with the Presidential directives of diversifying the economy, grow the economy, and fight corruption and insecurity.

In view of this, the Minister assured that his Ministry will endeavour to get it’s budget estimates ready so as to have a hitch-free budget defence before the National Assembly.

Onu also appealed to all Directors-General in charge of all seventeen agencies under the ministry to make sure their budget is ready on time.

He further stressed that the budget for the Ministry and Agencies should be ready before two weeks. “It is the most important priority for now” he added.

The function of the Ministry and its Agencies he added would be streamlined so as to avoid overlap of duties

Onu also stressed that he will work harmoniously with the Minister of state in order to achieve a good result for the best interest of the country.

The Minister charged the management to brace up for more work and demanded their support and cooperation to take the Ministry to a greater height.

Dr.Onu commended the Permanent Secretary, Mr Bitrus Bako, Directors of the Ministry and DGS of the Agencies for handling the affairs of the Ministry.

Earlier, The Permanent Secretary Mr.Bitrus Bako said the inauguration of the cabinet is special for the Ministry because for a very long time the Ministry has not had a Minister of state.

On his part, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Alh. Mohammed Abdullahi warned staff of the Ministry that he would not entertain gossips and sniggering amongst staff because the tasks ahead demand cooperation and focused attention.

Alh. Abdullahi gave the warning while addressing staff and management of the Ministry, shortly after their arrival in the Ministry on Wednesday.

He enjoined the staff to do everything within their power to ensure advancement and progress without running foul of already laid down convention and rules.

He further assured the staff that “we shall do our best to work together for the interest of the Ministry to project the policies and programs of the Buhari administration”. He said.

Alh. Abdullahi tasked the staff to emulate the working relationship he had with Dr Ogbonnaya Onu who he described as his senior political associate over the years. “I have long desired to work with Dr Onu and am glad for this opportunity,” he added.

