Save democracy in Edo, Group begs NASS

As the National Assembly ultimate issued to the governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation letter to the newly elected members of the state House of Assembly to be inaugurated, elapsed today, the Joint Action for the Advancement of Democracy in Edo State (JAADE), has urged the senate not to allow democracy suffer in Edo state by insisting that the governor does the right thing to save democracy in Edo State.

In a statement signed by JAADE leader in the country, Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, it reasoned that the uncautionable support for the midnight inauguration of minority rule in Edo State House of Assembly by otherwise self-acclaimed elders and statesmen are not unexpected for two reasons.

“Either they see a long term milking of Edo State treasury through their patron clienteles in Government House; or they misinterpret the crass exclusion of majority of members-elect from the premeditated ungodly 17th June midnight ‘initiation’ inside the hallowed chambers of Edo State House of Assembly as a fight against political godfatherism. Either way, their intentions are suspect, mischievous, vitriolic, pernicious, rancorous, and nasty; and therefore condemnable”.

The statement argued that “Without prejudice to the plethora of jungle justice-brewing restraining opinions flying from crocked places, we seize this medium to thank the National Assembly under the democratically tested and trusted leadership of Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for responding to the yearnings of democratic voices in line with the spirit of sections 91 and 96 respectively of Nigeria’s constitution as amended which instructively defined a House of Assembly.

“ The Machiavellic prayer by a few disgruntled and anti-democratic commentators that the brutishly excluded members-elect should take their oaths of inauguration from a leadership that was ‘Machiavelically’ put in place is like praying the devil to bless a Pastor in God’s holy temple.

The Legislature is the most sacred of all the arms of Government because its presence or absence define the existence of military or democratic regime the world over; commonsense dictates therefore that a State House of Assembly as the lawmaking wing of Government should NOT be desecrated in the most brutish, preposterous and barbaric form as was melted on one of Nigeria’s Houses of Assembly on 17th June 2019 at midnight in the ancient city of Benin.

“The intelligence report submitted to the twin committees of the National Assembly clearly unearth that the inauguration of a set of minority members-elect was done at nocturnal hours already banished by the highest court of Nigeria as unacceptable time for genuine legislation. This is most brazen, callous and a frontal assault on modern civilization.

“Now that the twin wings of the National Assembly have within their due constitutional powers declared the ungodly House of Assembly inauguration as unacceptable, why has the league of emergency- commentators not prevailed on Mr. Governor to simply comply? Why the sudden rise in ‘attack dogs’ who claim to be defending the Governor in electronic and print media, and casting unbridled aspersions on the Senate President, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as the National Chairman of the ruling APC? Only time shall tell as to how justice will be eventually restored with a proper inauguration and a legitimate election of Principal Officers into Edo State House of Assembly.

“It will be recalled that the Senate committee that investigated the matter disclosed that the police report stated that the ‘fake’ inauguration was done at 9pm, why then are these hired commentators making it look as if its war between the National Chairman of the APC and Governor Godwin Obaseki? Besides, the Supreme Court has ruled that State House of Assemblies are not secret societies that conduct it’s affairs at night, it is therefore debasing and heartbreaking when we see those who are saddled with the responsibility of interpreting the law, parroting the views of the law upside down.

“From what is going on today, it is very clear to us that the applauding the “midnight inauguration” do not want an end to this crisis because they are seemingly benefiting from our State’s common wealth since the commencement of this crisis”.

