Breaking News
Translate

Sarri’s smoking irritates Juventus

On 8:08 amIn News, Sportsby

Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri could be back on the bench against Napoli, but it’s reported the club was irritated by his refusal to stop smoking despite pneumonia.

Sarri
Sarri

The tactician has been struggling for several weeks and was eventually signed off by the club medic for the opening two Serie A games of the season.

He missed the trip to Parma, but there are rumours he has improved sufficiently to perhaps be there for the home debut against his old club Napoli.

READ ALSO: Neymar excluded from PSG’s Toulouse clash as transfer saga drags on

However, the Corriere della Sera newspaper published a photograph of Sarri posing with a fan outside his home this week and he was clutching a pack of cigarettes.

It went viral and news agency Ansa claims it prompted “irritation” from the Juventus hierarchy.

Sarri has been going to the training ground in Turin every day, but watching sessions via videolink in a separate office rather than on the field.

The former Napoli and Chelsea tactician confessed recently he smoked “around 60 a day, probably a few too many.”

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.