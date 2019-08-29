Sarri’s smoking irritates Juventus

Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri could be back on the bench against Napoli, but it’s reported the club was irritated by his refusal to stop smoking despite pneumonia.

The tactician has been struggling for several weeks and was eventually signed off by the club medic for the opening two Serie A games of the season.

He missed the trip to Parma, but there are rumours he has improved sufficiently to perhaps be there for the home debut against his old club Napoli.

READ ALSO:

However, the Corriere della Sera newspaper published a photograph of Sarri posing with a fan outside his home this week and he was clutching a pack of cigarettes.

It went viral and news agency Ansa claims it prompted “irritation” from the Juventus hierarchy.

Sarri has been going to the training ground in Turin every day, but watching sessions via videolink in a separate office rather than on the field.

The former Napoli and Chelsea tactician confessed recently he smoked “around 60 a day, probably a few too many.”

VANGUARD