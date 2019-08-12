Sallah greetings to the Muslim faithful

EID-ul-Adha, as it is being celebrated today by Muslims world over, honours the monumental sacrifice that was to be made by Prophet Ibrahim(Abraham). He was ordered by Allah to sacrifice his dearly-beloved son, Ismail, as a test of obedience.

Abraham willingly submitted to Allah’s command, wherein Allah, by His Mercy, replaced Ismail at the moment of sacrifice with a ram.

Muslims commemorate this unparalleled example of fulfilling the commandment of Allah and show gratitude to God for substituting Ismail who was to be sacrificed.

The Quran states: “Their meat will not reach Allah, nor will their blood, but what reaches Him is piety from you. Thus have We subjected them to you that you may glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and give good tidings to the doers of good”- Quran 22 verse 37.

The occasion of the sacrifice also marks the end of Hajj or Pilgrimage rites, the fifth pillar of Islam, in the Holy land of Saudi Arabia which also links Ibrahim and the same Ismail to some of the activities in the Holy Kaaba.

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, pilgrims observed the core of the Hajj rites by gathering at the plains of Mount of Arafat, outside Makkah where they spent the whole day in total worship and supplication. This event culminated into yesterday’s slaughtering of ram world over as ordained by Allah.

As we celebrate with fun in a disciplined manner, Muslims must remember that what reaches Allah as expressed by the above Quran injunction is not the meat but piety. We must show mercy to others, give in charity, be more tolerant and forgiving in all our interpersonal activities. We must eschew greed, we must think more about our nation, and adhere to the teachings of our scriptures.

Individual relationship with Allah expressed by religion can only be successful when socio-political engagements with others are predicated on moral principles set by Allah. Therefore, politicians and leaders across religions and party lines must also reflect and choose the path of Ibrahim, in giving up their personal interest for the general good of all Nigerians.

The security situation in the country has nosedived so much that hopes are slim that the situation will improve. This is because the people are yet to see government’s action against banditry, kidnappings and wanton killings that are prevalent across the country.

The President and the security chiefs must redouble their efforts and ensure that Nigeria moves away from this seemingly perpetual cycle of crisis and instability. We wish all who travelled during this festive holiday safe journey. Please be security conscious and enjoy responsibly, never forgetting the less-privileged ones.

Eid Mubarak!

VANGUARD