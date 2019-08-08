S3x trafficking of South-Easterners in Malaysia worries Anambra residents

Malaysia

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- Anambra residents in Malaysia have expressed worry over the number of girls from the South East geopolitical zone being used in sex trafficking business in that country.

The residents, under the aegis of Anambra State Welfare Association Malaysia, ASWAM, said the situation had become embarrassing, adding that they would no longer tolerate it.

Chairman of the group, Mr Okwunwanne Mmaduka, said they were not only faced with the problem of sex trafficking, but also the issue of kidnappings in Malaysia .

He denied the insinuation that every Igbo staying in Malaysia were usually dubbed kidnap perso, adding that most of them were doing genuine businesses and studying at the same time.

He said that to state the true situ action, they would meet the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and other monarchs, Governor Willie Obiano and other stakeholders to brief them on the worrisome trend.

According to him, the group receives over 20 complaints each week on the activities of the traffickers, adding that a lot of them had lost their lives in the process as a result.

Mmaduka said the group had rescued most of them and sent them back to Nigeria, while some others had been sent to school in MaMmadukalaysia by the group, noting that the trend was giving Ndigbo bad names.

He said: “ASWAM is disturbed by the increasing cases of Anambra State women and girls in Malaysia falling victims of sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation ”

“”ASWAM is therefore, employing community based and state wide campaigns to combat the menace of sex trafficking and other of commercial sex exploitation of Anambra women and girls in Malaysia ”

“We are taking the campaigns to our families, communities and traditional institutions here in Anambra State. We are raising awareness among our young people, parents, government and the public on the dangers therein ”

