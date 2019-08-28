Rwanda begins senate election campaign

National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairperson Kalisa Mbanda on Tuesday confirmed that campaigns had begun ahead of Rwanda’s senatorial elections due in September.

Mbanda said that a total of 63 candidates seeking senatorial seats started their campaigns in their respective provinces and institutions in line with NEC calendar.

He said the senatorial candidates are expected to observe NEC rules and regulations guiding senate elections and overall elections in Rwanda as they campaign for votes.

He said that the campaigns would run through Sept. 15.

During the senatorial elections, scheduled for Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 12 seats will be elected by specific councils in accordance with the administrative entities.

Two will be elected from higher learning institutions, one from a public institution and one from a private one.

Eight senators will be appointed by the president and four will be designated by National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations.

According to the NEC, election results will be announced on Sept. 30.

The new senate will replace the current one, which has been in place since 2011.

Rwandan senators were previously eligible to serve an eight-year non-renewable term, but in 2015, a constitutional amendment cut it to a five-year term, which can be renewed once.

The senate of Rwanda has 26 members. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard