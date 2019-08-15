Ruga : Jubril pollting to intimidate S/East PDP Governors – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has said that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Bot chairman, Senator Walil Jubril is ‘plotting to use his position in PDP as BOT chair to intimidate and harass PDP Governors in the Southern Nigeria to adopt Ruga Settlements in the South.’

The group in a statement on Thursday accused Jubril of ‘engaging in anti-party activities’ and called his suspension and relieve him of his position.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council in the statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro

President General further assured ‘Biafra agitators that there’s no proof anywhere that the South-East Governors have the intention of going contrary to their earlier resolutions adopted in their last Enugu meeting, to donate lands secretly for the Suspended Ruga Settlements in the South East’

The statement read thus

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide observed keenly the unpopular agitation and open declaration of the suspended Ruga Settlements by PDP Bot chairman, Senator Walil Jubril as a means of stability and end up the Herdsmen/farmers clash, as this is a calculated plot to use his position in PDP as BOT chair to intimidate and harass predominantly PDP Governors in the Southern Nigeria to adopt Ruga Settlements in the South.

(2) Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is not partisan and will not dictate how PDP run their affairs, but its an open secret that PDP Bot chairman Senator Walil Jubril is engaging in anti-party activities, and PDP Governors forum should facilitate the machinery to investigate his secret activities and do the needful through recommendation for the suspension of Sen Walil Jubril and relieve him of his position if found guilty based on his anti-party activities.

(3) We want to assure our Biafra agitators that there’s no proof anywhere that the South-East Governors have the intention of going contrary to their earlier resolutions adopted in their last Enugu meeting, to donate lands secretly for the Suspended Ruga Settlements in the South East, irrespective that we are calling on the south-east Governors to ensure they are not instigating uproar and civil disobedience through mingling into the affairs of self-determination of Biafra agitators, We should avoid anything that will bring declaration of State of Emergency in any State in the South East, and Urge South-East Governors to allow the sleeping dog to rest, there’s no gain in using confrontation through State machinery against biafra agitators, and plead on agitators no eschew violence and maintain non violent posture of biafra agitation.

Vanguard