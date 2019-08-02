RUGA: Abia monarchs fault report in Umuahia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

RUGA Abia—Traditional rulers from the Olokoro clan in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State have faulted the report that land has been acquired in the area for Ruga settlement.

Chairman, Umuahia South Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, explained that there was no time the traditional rulers from Olokoro clan entered into an agreement with anybody for RUGA settlement.

Briefing newsmen in Umuahia, Eze Onwuka, the traditional ruler of Umutowe autonomous community, Olokoro, said: “There is no arrangement with Abia State, Federal Government or anyone else to give out our land for Ruga. The information is completely false.

READ ALSO:

“Our people do not intend to give out our land for Ruga. We do not even have enough for farming. The only land we have given out was for Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, when we were one community.

“None of us here was a traditional ruler at that time. The traditional ruler then was Eze J. J. Ogbulafor.”

Describing the reports as baseless, chairman of traditional rulers in Olokoro clan, Eze Dan Okezie, insisted that no Olokoro land was acquired or mapped out for RUGA settlement.

Also speaking in the same vein, the traditional ruler of Okwu-Olokoro autonomous community, Eze Boniface Izuogu and Eze Silva Ubani of Umuoparaozara autonomous community, wondered why people should take in the information without proper investigation.

VANGUARD