Ronaldo: Why I’m better than Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo says Lionel Messi will go down in history for the consistency of his performances, but the Portuguese also feels that lifting the Champions League with more than one club sets him apart from the Barcelona star.

“Messi’s a top player who will be remembered not only for all his Ballons d’Or, but also for always being up there, year after year, like me. The difference between us is that I’ve played for different clubs and also won the Champions League with different clubs,” the Juventus striker told DAZN.

“There aren’t many players with five Champions League titles, which is why I feel like I have a special bond with the competition,” said the 34-year-old, who was part of the Manchester United side that claimed Europe’s elite club trophy in 2008, before adding four more winners’ medals at Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Asked how he remains in such good physical shape at his age, Cristiano said: “It’s hard to stay at the same level and keep yourself at the top. This svelte, athletic body didn’t happen just like that. I’m not being entirely serious when I say that… but it’s true that behind all the trophies there’s a lot of hard work.

“You get up every day to go and train with the aim of winning things,” he added. “You’re not just getting up to earn money; I’m not short of money, fortunately. I want to carve out a place for myself in footballing history, win more and more [trophies].

VANGUARD