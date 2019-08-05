Rokan Orunmuyi debuts ‘Chat room’ talk show

By Rotimi Agbana

The Chat Room is a talk show with the aim of educating, entertaining, inspiring and motivating its audience through intelligent and meaningful conversations about life and topical issues as well as experience sharing.

The producer of the show, Rokanmi Orunmuyi who is also the host, is a graduate of Economics from the University of Essex UK with over 12 years of work experience in both the private and public sectors before deciding to pursue her passion for entertainment.

She believes entertainment is a very powerful instrument which can be used to shape perspectives, address social ills as well as change narratives. Entertainment is subtle but highly influential and she’s passionate about using it as a tool for social change.

She has identified ignorance as one of the major factors impeding our development as a nation and she hopes to, in her own little way tackle it through knowledge and information sharing that will help to promote personal development thereby improving social welfare.

The debut episode of the show titled ‘Sexual Abuse’ was released on the 2nd of August, 2019 and it is already gaining a sizeable number of views on YouTube and Facebook. It speaks to one of the ills in our society, through the experience sharing of the guest who narrates her sexual abuse ordeal as well as how she was able to find help and healing.

The show which is co-hosted by ace broadcaster and on-air personality, Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa has lined up for discussion a number of unconventional yet entertaining as well as informative topics in its subsequent episodes. The whole idea is to stimulate some difficult but important and necessary conversations in society. If you are looking for a game-changer in the world of talk shows, then this is definitely a show to look out for.

vanguard