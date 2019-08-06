Rivers LGs audit findings scandalous – Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described as “scandalous,” preliminary report of the committee he set up to audit finances of all 23 local government areas in the state.

Wike while receiving the committee’s report covering financial transactions of the local government areas from May 2018 to May 2019, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said no council office holder or staff found wanting in the investigations would escape punishment.

He said: “Supreme Court has said you cannot dissolve elected councils. We will obey the court judgment on that matter, but we shall take action on areas where we are empowered by law to act.

“All the Treasurers, Head Personnel Management and other civil servants involved in illegal financial transactions will be sanctioned. I have read the preliminary report. It is bad, scandalous. Tomorrow, they will say I don’t remember those who fought for me. Did you fight for me so you can destroy the system?”

The governor stressed that local government chairmen were under obligation to work for their people and deliver dividends of democracy to improve lives.

Wike said: “I am quite satisfied with what the committee has done. It is not political. Things must be done the right way. We cannot continue to play. The problem with this country is that we take things for granted.

“As a local government chairman, I created record as a performer. I did projects and worked for our people. I won all the awards. If I were going to them to bring money, I wouldn’t set up the committee.”

The state’s deputy governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, who heads the councils’ audit committee, noted that to ensure professionalism, the team engaged three auditing firms to achieve the best results.

She said all the Council Chairmen and relevant officials underwent the audit, charging the council leaders to see the exercise as a wake up call to diligently work for their people.

