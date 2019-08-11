Rising homosexuality, lesbianism, pushing insecurity in Nigeria – Emir of Gwandu

By Aliyu Dangida, with agency report



Birnin Kebbi—Two prominent traditional rulers, the Emir of Gwandu and Chairman, Kebbi Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, and the Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi yesterday lent their voices to the raging issue of insecurity in the country. While the Emir of Gwandu attributed the current security challenges in the country to what he called satanic behavious like rape, homosexuality and lesbianism, the Emir of Dutse is seeking severe punishment for any convicted rapist. Both leaders spoke on the occasion of the Moslem festival of Eid-el-Kabir, which was celebrated nationwide yesterday.

The Emir of Gwandu spoke while addressing his subjects after Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Birnin Kebbi.

“The society today is bedevilled by cases of rape, homosexuality, lesbianism, kidnapping and rampant killings which resulted to the present insecurity Nigeria is faced with,” he said. He charged the general public, especially parents to instill discipline and respect in their children by giving them sound education.

“I give glory to God for giving us the opportunity to witness another Sallah. The present ills in our society are also due to indiscipline and too much love for material wealth,” he said.

Emir Bashar warned that unless the people feared to sin against God and parents remain committed to imbibing good family values, the country would continue to face instability.

The Emir also called on the people to be compassionate and supportive to the needy, saying that those who were able to sacrifice animals during the Eid should endeavour to share the meat with the poor and other needy persons.

He prayed to Allah to continue to bless the country and give leaders the wisdom to better the lives of people.

Monarch calls for severe punishment for rapists

Meanwhile, the emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi, has called on the state government to ensure severe punishment for any convicted rapist.

The emir who spoke at a traditional Sallah address at the emirs palace, asked the governor of the state to make sure that children were saved from the rising cases of paedophiles across the state.

His words: “There is no doubt that one of the menace afflicting the present day society is the rising cases of rape against women and children. I, therefore, urge the government an those in positions of authority to severely punish offenders to serve as deterrent to others.”

The emir also appealed to Fulani herders to be cautious and restrict their animals to specific routes to refrain from encroaching into farmers lands to avoid conflicts.

The emir, who earlier slaughtered a ram to mark the symbolic sacrifice, also prayed for continued peace that the state has enjoyed for several years.

