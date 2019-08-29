Rights activist, Aisha bombs Buhari over state of security

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Rights activist and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Aisha Yesufu has again taken a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over the rising instances of kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in the country.

Aisha, a consistent critic of the present administration and the one before it, said Nigerians must collectively rise up and demand improved security across the country.

In a two-minute video recording sent to Vanguard on Thursday, Aisha defended her fierce criticisms of the present administration, saying the current state of affairs in the land is too dangerous for silence.

She said, “When we say President Muhammadu Buhari administration is incompetent, clueless and inept, we are not insulting him. We are just saying it as it is. The state of security in the country today is heart breaking.”

Lamenting the abduction of three students of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria along the Kaduna-Abuja High way on Wednesday, the activist reminded all those who care to know that just about Nigerian today can fall a victim, anywhere, anytime.

She continued: “Did you hear of the ABU students that were abducted? They could have been your children, they could have been you. Their parents had to pay ransom and they are back. I watched the video of one of the girls that was returned and how she was crying.

“When she was being taken away, they (kidnappers) didn’t ask whether she was APC, PDP or whatever. They didn’t ask whether she was from the south or from the north. They didn’t ask whether she was a Christian or a Muslim. They didn’t ask what tribe she was. They took her along other fellow students and other people.

“What about those who have not been able to pay ransom? Is this how we are going to live our lives in this country? Is this what we are going to continue to do? Look away and continue to support this incompetence we have? It is not done.

As long as one of us is not safe, all of us are not safe. The saddest thing is that this victim card is going from one place to another. It is going round. Only God knows on whom it will fall next. I will continue to repeat that yesterday’s victims were once survivors; today’s victims were yesterday’s survivors. And tomorrow’s victims would be today’s survivors.

“In Nigeria today, being a victim is no longer a matter of if; it is a matter of when. When will the victim card come to your place? We must demand that we be secured in this country because the primary responsibility of government is security.”

The students-Fatima Jalingo, Maryam Bello and Umar Sagir have been released by their abductors after an undisclosed sum of money was allegedly paid as ransom.

