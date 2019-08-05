RevolutionNow protest: (Photos) One allegedly shot in the leg

…Police, soldiers disperse protesters in Lagos
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
One has been allegedly shot in the leg by the Nigerian Police, in an attempt to disperse #RevolutionNow protesters who stormed the National Stadium, at Surulele Lagos state.
Some protesters sustained injuries, while some were arrested by men of the force.
Motorists and commuters scampered in different directions for safety, when officers shot in the air. The development led to a terrible traffic around the axis.
See photos below: