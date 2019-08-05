Breaking News
#RevolutionNow protest: (Photos) One allegedly shot in the leg

By

…Police, soldiers disperse protesters in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

One has been allegedly shot in the leg by the Nigerian Police, in an attempt to disperse #RevolutionNow protesters who stormed the National Stadium, at Surulele Lagos state.

Some protesters sustained injuries, while some were  arrested by men of the force.

Motorists and commuters scampered in different directions for safety, when officers shot in the air. The development led to a terrible traffic around the axis.

See photos below:

police
THE ANTI-TERRORISM SQUAD
Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
#RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
#RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
#RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
#RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos
Sowore: Soldiers, Police fire teargas, disperse #RevolutionNow protesters in Lagos

