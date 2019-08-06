Shocking revelations have emerged on the botched anti-government protest tagged ‘Revolution Now’.

The Coalition for One Nigeria, which made this revelation, claimed that the said amount of monies were released for the Revolution Now to stage the nationwide protest in a bid to topple the democratically elected government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Johnson Adelowo Olusola, National President of CON, called for further investigation into the action.

It further vowed to hold responsible any of the security agencies that allow the sovereignty of Nigeria to be violated without acting to bring the perpetrators to book.

The group, however, reaffirmed commitment to indivisibility of Nigeria under President Buhari.

His speech below.

A lot is being said across Nigeria about the failed protests that were intended to cripple cities across the country. The protests were alternately branded Revolution Now or #DaysofRage. International collaborators of the protesters had tried hard to present it to Nigerians as the equivalent of Arab Spring in Nigeria, an illusion of popular revolt or citizen’s uprising.

On the contrary, the protests were being paid for, both by the oppositions in Nigeria and foreign interests that are interested in destabilising Nigeria, and there is nothing spontaneous about them. The organisers of the protests had tried their best to incite public anger but were disappointed that the populace sees hope in the direction the current elected leadership of Nigeria is taking the country.

It is against this background that the Coalition for One Nigeria wishes to bring to the notice of Nigerians the grand plot by these people to cause a crisis of phenomenal proportion in the country using proxies that appear to have garnered some level of public clout in the society. Nigerians should note that the moment the arrowhead of the attempted coup was arrested, other collaborators in the insidious project to disrupt Nigeria were immediately activated to begin castigating the government.

It was also discovered that a huge sum of money was budgeted for the Revolution Now protest in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.

Vanguard