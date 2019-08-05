‘Revolution protest, ill-timed, orchestration by external forces’

Leadership of the Democracy Watch Africa has frowned at the planned RevolutionNow protest and the need for caution to avoid overheating the polity in Nigeria.

The umbrella body of over 30 Civil Society Organizations in West Africa said the planned protest is a grave misdemeanour that must be viewed from the prism of treason against the Nigerian nation as there are from all indication no justification whatsoever to warrant such a despicable act under whatever guise.

The group gave the warning at a rally held Freedom Park, Lagos on Monday in reaction to the planned protest.

Josephine Okpara, President of the group, who spoke during the protest, also demanded the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria.

Opara accused Amnesty International as inciting the planned revolution.

The Democracy Watch Africanwing the umbrella body of over 30 Civil Society Organizations in West Africa arising from its emergency extraordinary general meeting held in Lagos- Nigeria on Sunday August 4, 2019 to review the state of the nation vis-a-viz the planned nationwide protest under that tag of RevolutionNow, wishes to state that the organizers of the planned protest are acting against the interest of Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a people under the active support of some external forces that are bent on destabilizing the country.

The Democracy Watch Africa views such actions as despicable, ill-timed, mischievous and orchestration of some external forces who have some collaborators in Nigeria like the Amnesty International whose actions in recent times have indicated that their mission in Nigeria is to cause disaffection and mutual suspicion between the government and the people.

In the light of the fact that the calls for a revolution in Nigeria is the handiwork of the enemies of Nigeria, the Democracy Watch Africa wishes to bring to the attention of Nigerians that the real protest should be against the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria, whose presence in Nigeria has caused more harm than good through their nefarious activities.

Amnesty International has a history of causing disaffection and misgivings in all the countries they have offices, and the case of Nigeria is not any different as evident in their yearly reports and public statements that have been critical of policies of the government of Nigeria in instances too numerous to mention.

It will indeed be a great shame on us as a people if we as Nigerians fall for the booby-trap set for us by Amnesty International and their paymasters in Nigeria and other parts of the world towards ensuring that Nigeria does not experience peace and progress.

Democracy Watch Africa is appalled by the temerity of Amnesty International to instigate the people against the government and wonders how the relevant authorities in Nigeria allow such heist to fester unabated over the years.

The likes of Amnesty International must be resisted with all of our strength in the true Nigerian spirit, as stated in the National Anthem and pledge. We as Nigerians must renew the promise to Nigeria our country, to be faithful, loyal and honest, to serve Nigeria with all of our strength, to defend her unity and uphold her honour and glory through thick and thin. Also, all times.

The Democracy Watch Africa sees no other time than now to defend the unity of Nigeria and protect Nigeria from the hawks and cankerworms hell-bent on seeing to the demise of those values that define and unite us as a people and as a nation.

The Democracy Watch Africa is using this medium to call for the speedy expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria if we are desirous of remaining as a united country now and the years to come.

The Democracy Watch Africa also calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to renounce the RevolutionNow protest in its entirety and instead demand for the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria.

