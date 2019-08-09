Breaking News
Review your security strategy, Isiguzo tells Buhari

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—NATIONAL President of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Christopher Isiguzo, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately review his security strategy.
Isiguzo, who noted that the strategy adopted by the president in tackling insecurity in the country was not working, insisted that it was time for the president to review it for effective and efficient results.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja, when some Northern youths under the aegis of Northern Youth Council, conferred an award of excellence on him, Isiguzo said: “I want to call on Mr President to rise to the occasion and  address this disturbing level of insecurity in Nigeria.

“We cannot continue with one strategy, we have tried this strategy over and over again. You can’t continue with one strategy and expect a different result. You are obviously not going to receive a different result.

“This is the time for him to try a different strategy. Change the security strategy so that people can once again start sleeping with their two eyes closed. That is an appeal we are making to him.”

He also flayed those calling for revolution against the government or break-up of the country, saying those approaches were not in order.

He said: “I want to call on the government to in view of the plethora of complaints from across Nigeria, with the high rate of insecurity in the system, change the security strategy.

“I appeal to Mr President that ‘you are not just the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.’”

