REVELEAD: Why Indian hospital rejected, flew El-Zakzaky back to Nigeria

Irked with the alleged unruly behaviour of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the Indian authorities, Friday flew El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat back to Nigeria.

Narrating the reason behind El-Zakzaky’s sudden return, intadem with his abortive medical treatment, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Grace Isu Gekpe, in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, said that the cleric refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks after State officials resisted his pressure to hand over his International Passport to him.

“He also demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds, and also requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital.

“That request was rejected on the ground that he came into the country for medicals, and not as a tourist, especially with the Visa issued on medical grounds and not for tourism.

“He also demanded that Police protection be withdrawn from him by the Indian authorities.

“Against medical ethics and standard practice, he requested to nominate Doctors of his choice to join the ones tasked by Medanta Hospital to perform medical treatment on him and his wife.

“That demand created a stalemate as the Hospital insisted that he would not dictate to it on the choice of medical personnel to carry the required medical treatment.

“Frustrated by his antics, the Indian authorities have expressed willingness to return him to Nigeria with immediate effect. This is on the account that they will not allow him use their country to internationalise his group’s activities.

“The Nigerian government commended the stand of the Indian Government and also apologise to her for the ‘unruly behaviour’ of El-Zakzaky”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of IMN, Ibrahim Musa said in a statement obtained by Vanguard that contrary to reports Zakzaky didn’t refuse treatment in India but that “the interference of the government raised suspicion that it was planning to kill the Sheikh in India using its international connections hence he insisted that if he would not be allowed to see the doctors that brought him to India he would rather come back to Nigeria and seek another destination for his treatment.

“This became clear because of the government’s stance insisting on other doctors than the ones that he was in India to meet. They finally decided to bring him back for refusing to succumb to be treated by their chosen doctors.’

