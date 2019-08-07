By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Movement for the Actualisation the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has condemned the reported assertion by Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, where he reportedly said the killers of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu have been arrested.

The state police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, has however issued a statement, saying he said the killers were yet to be arrested.

However, MASSOB said it was ridiculous and shameful for the Police boss to have created the wrong impression in other to divert attention.

MASSOB said that “the killers of Rev. Fr. Ofuu are still hiding in the forest with their cows, while the Police went about arresting innocent people, claiming that they are the killers of the Rev Fr Ofuu.

“The systematic killings of Christians of southern and middle-belt origins can never stop because almost 90 per cent of divisional police officers, DPOs, in Enugu State is of northern extraction that has been mandated primarily to protect these terrorist-herdsmen.”

The group’s spokesman, Samuel Edeson, in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, advised the Commissioner of Police to stop deceiving the people, stating that if truly the Police were sure the killers of Rev Fr. Paul Offu had been arrested, it should be bold enough to parade them.

MASSOB recalled that some weeks ago, herdsmen attacked and kidnapped passengers at Agbani-Ugbawka-Nkerefi Road, narrating that some of the villagers that went to alert the Police at Agbani about the crime were arrested and detained for mentioning herdsmen as the attackers.

